HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Target in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of person shot at the department store on Quality Drive in Hooksett just before 12 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent self-inflicted wound, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

There is not threat to the public, police added.

