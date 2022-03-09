MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, prompted a shelter-in-place order at a nearby high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to 307 Amherst Street near Central High School after the sounds of gunshots were heard around 1:15 p.m., according to Manchester police.

The victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital.

Police said a black vehicle was seen leaving the area.

The school was immediately put in a “secure campus mode.” The area around the school was secured and dismissal took place as usual.

A stretch of Amherst Street remains closed between Maple Street to Beech Street as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. An anonymous tip can be placed with the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)