Police investigating after person wounded in South Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting in South Boston Monday night.

Officers responding to reports of the inicdent outside Red Line Pizza on Dorchester Street found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were taken to an area hospital but their conditon has not yet been released.

No further details were made available.

