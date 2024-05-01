EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after possible human remains were found in an Easton brook Wednesday, police announced.

Easton police in a post on Facebook near 2 p.m. said “an active investigation” was taking place in the area of 100 Summer Street. A person living in the area found the possible human remains in a brook near their house.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner collected the possible remains and is conducting tests to confirm if they are indeed human.

“Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours,” police said.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)