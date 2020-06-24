Police investigating after possible rabid fox bites 2 people in Hudson

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hudson are investigating after two people were bitten by a possible rapid fox on Tuesday, officials said.

The residents were bitten in the area of Lake Boon, according to the Hudson Police Department.

A fox that was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in the area of 594 Main St. and Lakeside Avenue has been taken in to undergo rabies testing but it’s not yet clear if it’s the same animal that attacked the residents, police said.

Those who live on Babick Lake Drive, Gately Avenue, Lakeside Avenue, and surrounding areas are being urged to use caution while outdoors until further notice.

Residents who encounter a fox should not approach it or try to capture it.

