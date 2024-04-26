BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway Friday after a postal worker was robbed in Dorchester. 

Boston police said the incident happened near 11:10 a.m. in the area of Mora Street. 

A suspect fled the scene had not been arrested as of around 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said the suspect was armed at the time of the incident.

No further information was immediately available. 

