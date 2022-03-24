MANSFIELD, Conn. (WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a man abandoned a premature newborn on the hood of a woman’s car in Connecticut.

Troopers responding to a 911 call on Pleasant Valley Road in Mansfield around 4 p.m. Wednesday spoke with a woman who explained that an unknown man had placed an infant on the hood of her parked vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

The woman told police that she found the baby as she returned to her car and spotted a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the area.

The infant was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later determined to be a premature newborn between 28 and 30 weeks of age. Police noted that the infant is currently in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic and heavyset with short black hair. He was said to be wearing a black shirt with long sleeves and black jogger pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Connecticut State Police at 860-896-3236.

