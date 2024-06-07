WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway in Walpole Thursday after a person or people cut down a park sign and damaged a Pride flag, police said.

Police said the incident happened at the entrance to Francis William Bird Park on Polley Lane. In a post on Facebook, Walpole police said investigators believe a suspect or suspects cut the sign down with a power tool and damaged the flag at some point between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police shared photos of the damage and asked anyone with information to contact authorities at (508) 660-3631.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip by phone at (508) 660-3666 or by email at Tip@walpolepd.com.

