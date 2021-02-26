SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a racial slur was etched into an outside window at an elementary school in Sharon.

Investigators believe someone faintly etched the slur into the window at a rear entrance to the Cottage Street School sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

There are no cameras in the area and the slur was buffed out before officers’ arrival, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1587 or leave a tip on the town’s website.

