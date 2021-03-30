Police investigating after racist, ‘devaluing, painful to read’ graffiti found on Belmont school

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Belmont have launched an investigation after officials say “racist, devaluing, painful to read, and unacceptable” graffiti was found on a school building in the town on Monday.

Superintendent of Schools John P. Phelan said in a letter to the school community that several inappropriate terms were written on the front of the Roger E. Wellington Elementary School.

“It is extremely important to mark these moments of racism in our community. Our grade four students had the integrity to mark this moment by telling their principal,” Phelan said. “We as school and community members must also call out this action as hurtful and unacceptable.”

Phelan did not reveal what terms were written on the school, but he stated that Belmont Public Schools “stands in solidarity with and in full support of our Black and brown families.”

Belmont police are working to determine who is responsible for the incident.

