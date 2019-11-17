Police investigating after receiving a call from a mentally disturbed man with knife in the Charlestown Navy Yard

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating in the Charlestown Navy Yard after they received a call for a mentally disturbed man with a knife early Sunday morning.

Officials responding to 104 First Avenue around 12:30 a.m. say there was an incident involving a mentally disturbed violent male attempting to injure/stab himself with a knife and would not comply with police.

Members of SWAT on scene deployed less than lethal weapons.

The male was taken to a local area hospital for a Psych Evaluation.

Two officers were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and were released.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

