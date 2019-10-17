Police investigating after report of gunshot prompts shelter-in-place at Lawrence schools

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after receiving a report indicating that someone fired a gunshot in the area of Andover and Osgood streets in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation suggests the report is unfounded.

The Lawrence Public School Department issued a shelter-in-place order for the South Lawrence East School and Lawrence High School campus while the incident was investigated.

No additional information has been released.

