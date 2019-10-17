Police investigating after report of gunshot prompts shelter-in-place at Lawrence schools

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after receiving a report indicating that someone fired a gunshot in the area of Andover and Osgood streets in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation suggests the report is unfounded.
The Lawrence Public School Department issued a shelter-in-place order for the South Lawrence East School and Lawrence High School campus while the incident was investigated.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)