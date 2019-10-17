Police investigating after report of possible single shot fired in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A report of a single shot fired in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon is under investigation, police say.
Officers responded to Andover Street and Osgood Street for a report of a possible single shot fired.
Police say the incident is unfounded at this time.
The Lawrence Public School Department issued a shelter in place order for the South Lawrence East School and Lawrence High School campus.
No additional information has been released.
