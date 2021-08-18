MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a rock that was thrown from a bridge in New Hampshire on Monday night crashed through a vehicle’s sunroof and struck a woman in the head, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of criminal mischief and an assault in the area of Second and Blaine streets in Manchester around 9 p.m. found a car pulled over with its hazard lights on and a 26-year-old woman bleeding from the head, according to the Manchester Police Department.

She was taken to Catholic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the incident, police received multiple reports of kids who were throwing items off of the footbridge that runs over the street, officials noted.

Natalie Turner said she was driving down Elm Street when a rock also went through her sunroof and hit her.

“The way the glass shattered, it could’ve hit directly in my eyes if I had no glasses on,” she explained. “I had glass shards on my arm.”

Neighbors say this is not the first time something like this has happened. There was a similar situation a few weeks ago.

“They are throwing eggs down at cars and a couple of people stopped and another guy tried to chase them down another woman called the police to file a report,” said Amber Welch who lives nearby.

A search of the area for suspects proved unsuccessful and police say they are investigating.

“That could’ve been a totally different story. You guys could’ve been at an accident scene where somebody died last night instead of me talking today,” Turner said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

