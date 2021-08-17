MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a rock that was thrown from a bridge in New Hampshire on Monday night crashed through a vehicle’s sunroof and struck a woman in the head, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of criminal mischief and an assault in the area of Second and Blaine streets in Manchester around 9 p.m. found a car pulled over with its hazard lights on and a 26-year-old woman bleeding from the head, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The woman was said to be driving south on Second Street when the rock went through her sunroof and hit her. She was taken to Catholic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the incident, police received multiple reports of kids who were throwing items off of the footbridge that runs over the street, officials noted.

A search of the area for suspects proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

