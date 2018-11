REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rollover crash in Revere on Saturday.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Winthrop and Crescent Avenues.

The crash left one vehicle on its roof and another damaged.

Four people were evaluated at the scene by paramedics.

