Police investigating after rollover crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a rollover crash sent three people to the hospital in Westford overnight, police say.

According to police, the crash occurred on Dunstable Rd. and two passengers had to be taken out of the car by using the jaws of life. The third passenger was able to get out on their own.

No word yet on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

