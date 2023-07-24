BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a double shooting in Roxbury overnight, officials said.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Walnut Street around 10 p.m. found two victims, according to Boston police.
They were taken to nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
