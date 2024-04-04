ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a student in Ashby, according to a joint statement from North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan and Ashby Police Chief Derek J. Pepple.

Investigators say the alleged assault on Tuesday was caught on video and that the video has been turned over to police. There were other students on the bus and there were no reported injuries.

Investigators say the bus driver went to the back of the bus and tried to get an 8th grader on the way home from Hawthorne Brook Middle School to move over.

“Upon learning of the incident, district officials immediately contacted police and an investigation was launched,” the statement read. “The bus is owned and operated by Dee Bus Service, which is contracted to provide transportation for North Middlesex Regional School District students. The bus driver involved has been removed from the route and will no longer drive students from the District.

“As of late Tuesday night, no charges have been filed, however, the incident remains under active investigation by the Ashby Police Department and the District. The District will also be notifying the Department of Children and Families about the incident.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)