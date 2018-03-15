ALEXANDRIA, VA (WHDH) — Officers launched an investigation following a scare at a Northern Virginia middle school.

Police said a resource officer accidentally fired a gun while at the school Tuesday morning.

Officials said no one was hurt and that the officer immediately reported the incident to his supervisor.

This incident followed a similar accident in California.

A teacher there was placed on leave after he accidentally discharged a gun into the ceiling.

Authorities said the teacher was teaching a course on public safety.

One student had to be treated after being hit by bullet fragments.

