Police investigating after school van strikes, kills pedestrian in Amherst

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Amherst after a school van struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning, officials said.

The van was exiting Crocker Farm School on West Street about 11 a.m. when it hit and killed a female pedestrian, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated by Amherst police, troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and members of the Massachusetts StatE Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)