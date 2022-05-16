LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person on a scooter crashed into a school bus in Lowell on Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Appleton and South streets around 9:30 a.m. found the scooter driver stuck under the back of an occupied bus that was heading to the Cardinal O’Connell School, according to a spokesperson for Lowell Public Schools.

The scooter driver suffered “significant” injuries and was flown to a Boston hospital, the spokesperson said. There were no other injuries reported.

About 10 students on the bus were transferred to a different bus and were brought to school with a police escort.

“We do not believe any students witnessed the crash,” the spokesperson noted. “An extra social worker will be available for children in need.”

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

State police are assisting Lowell police with the investigation.

