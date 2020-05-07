REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an on-duty security guard was shot at a construction site in Revere early Thursday morning.
Officers responding to a reported shooting at 320 Revere Beach Blvd. found the security guard suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Revere police.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say they are looking into the possibility that a firearm was accidentally discharged.
No additional information has been released.
