REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an on-duty security guard was shot at a construction site in Revere early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 320 Revere Beach Blvd. found the security guard suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Revere police.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say they are looking into the possibility that a firearm was accidentally discharged.

No additional information has been released.

