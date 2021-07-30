KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after several greens were damaged at a golf course in Kingston, officials said.

Employees reporting for their shifts at the Indian Pond County Club on Friday found damage to the greens on at least six holes, according to the Kingston Police Department.

Police say the greens appeared to have been ripped up with pickaxes and shovels.

Home surveillance cameras in the area don’t show the damaged parts of the golf course.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

