Police investigating after several headstones knocked over in Hingham Cemetery

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several headstones were found knocked over in Hingham Cemetery on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the cemetery on South Street around 1:10 p.m. found nine headstones in the same row that had “clearly been knocked over,” according to the Hingham Police Department.

Police added that a number of the damaged headstones belonged to veterans. No other headstones in the cemetery were damaged.

The vandalism was said to be reported by a person who regularly walks through the cemetery.

On Tuesday, firefighters extinguished a brush fire in a different section of the cemetery.

The cemetery is private and dates back to 1672.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham police detectives at 781-741-1443.

Police investigating incident of headstones knocked over in Hingham Cemetery. For privacy of families we’ve blurred names on damaged headstones on these pics. Press release. https://t.co/uq9VcQrtGT pic.twitter.com/YAkSgwLrUx — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) March 4, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)