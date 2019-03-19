Police investigating after several memorial monuments vandalized at Mattapan cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in tracking down the person responsible for vandalizing several memorial monuments at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan.

Officers responding to the cemetery at 355 Walk Hill St. found five memorials that had been vandalized, including one which is dedicated to fallen Boston officers, officials said.

The Boston Police Relief Association Memorial was erected in honor and memory of officers who have passed away.

Memorials dedicated to the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Knights of Columbus, and Free Masons were also targeted.

“How incredibly distasteful and disheartening it is to learn about the damage done to the memorials at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. Clearly, these memorials are meant to honor and show great respect to those, whether they be veterans or police officers, who spent a lifetime in dedicated service to our city and nation,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement. “I find it beyond reprehensible and wrong that anyone would think it okay to damage and desecrate such hallowed grounds. Clearly, we hope to quickly identify and hold accountable the person responsible for these misguided and hateful actions.”

On Monday, police found what appeared to be motor oil splashed all over a World War II memorial in South Boston.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Community members wishing to assist with the investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

An investigation is ongoing.

