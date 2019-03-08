Police investigating after ‘several rounds’ fired during apparent road rage incident in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are investigating after “several rounds” were fired during an apparent road rage incident on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a concerned woman who stated she had witnessed a man get out of his white SUV and fire several rounds into a black sedan near the intersection of York and Randolph streets around 12 p.m. found “ballistic evidence that confirmed there was a shooting,” according to the Canton Police Department.

Both vehicles fled the scene. It’s not clear if the driver of the sedan was hit by the hail of gunfire.

“We are in the process of investigating the evidence we recovered and are canvassing the neighborhood,” police said in a press release.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Blue Hill Reginal School was placed on lockdown for a short period of time after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police at 781-828-1212.

