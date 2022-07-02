CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Concord, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, according to a statement by the Concord Police Department.

Police responded to a residence on Duke Lane to find one individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Police stated that there is no threat to the public and it is believed the victim and shooter knew each other.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

