Police investigating after shooting in Lynn leaves victims with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating after six people were shot, two with life-threatening injuries, while filming a video in Lynn Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Washington Street and Quincy Terrace at 5:30 p.m. found six people shot, police said. All were taken to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed the victims were filming a music video when they were shot. Neighbors said they heard lots of gunfire and that victims were calling for help.

“[One victim] was running in the middle of the street trying to stop cars,” said neighbor Virgil Vanover. “He ran right by me screaming ‘I’ve been shot.'”

