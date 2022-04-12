BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in South Boston left one person person hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of Crowley Rogers Way shortly after midnight found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with yellow police tape as detectives searched for evidence.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

