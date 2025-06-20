BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury late Thursday night that resulted in a crash, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 163 Ruthven St. around 10 p.m. found the driver trapped inside the vehicle, according to Boston police.

After the person had been extricated, police say paramedics determined the person had been shot and rushed them to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

