BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a shooting left a juvenile critically injured in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Geneva Avenue just after midnight found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been released.

