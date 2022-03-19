BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a shooting left a juvenile critically injured in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Geneva Avenue just after midnight found a juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been released.

