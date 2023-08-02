BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Burlington early Wednesday morning after an incident of shots fired into a residential apartment building, police said.

Burlington police said officers responded to the Avalon apartment complex on Arboretum Way around 3:45 a.m. On further investigation, police said authorities determined suspects fired 21 shots from two different weapons while on foot outside an apartment building within the Avalon complex.

Police said the people fled the scene in a vehicle that had been stolen out of Everett earlier in the morning.

The vehicle was later recovered nearby, according to police.

Police were spotted on scene for several hours on Wednesday, with caution tape in place.

While the incident remained under investigation around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Burlington Police Department said it believes this was a targeted act that does not pose an ongoing threat.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

