Police investigating after shots fired at Arms Park in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several gunshots were fired in Arms Park in Manchester, New Hampshire late Friday night, police say.

Manchester police officers responding to Arms Park for the report of several gunshots being fired in the area around 11 p.m. found several shell casings and one car that had sustained damage as a result of the shooting.

A short time later, a male individual arrived at the CMC Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the arm. The male’s injuries are determined to be non-life-threatening.

The male victim is known to the Manchester Police Department and has been uncooperative with investigators.

“I have talked about this many times and stressed that cooperation is always an essential part of any police investigation,” Chief Carlo Capano said. “The continued refusal from victims and witnesses to cooperate directly affects our ability to do our job. These incidents require cooperation so we can properly investigate and hold those accountable for their crimes.”

Officers are in the process of retrieving surveillance video from the buildings in the area,

Police believe this does not appear to be a random act of violence. The individuals involved are known to the department and believe this is an isolated incident between parties that know one another.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can provide an anonymous tip by contactingManchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

