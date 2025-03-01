BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after several gunshots were fired at a home in Hyde Park on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Cheryl Lane around 9:30 a.m. found ballistic evidence but no one suffering from any injuries, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox