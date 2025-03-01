BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after several gunshots were fired at a home in Hyde Park on Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Cheryl Lane around 9:30 a.m. found ballistic evidence but no one suffering from any injuries, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

