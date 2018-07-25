Police investigating after shots fired at motorist near soccer field in Groveland

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a motorist Tuesday in Groveland.

Officers received a report about 3:30 p.m. from West Newbury police that a woman had both her vehicle’s front windows blown out while driving on Main Street in Groveland, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Groveland Police Department.

Police say the driver was near Shanahan Field when the windows shattered and that continued driving home to West Newbury.

The driver said that while she traveled west on Main Street, her passenger side window suddenly cracked before completely shattering, according to police.

Police say the woman suffered several cuts and bruises from the broken glass.

Following further examination of the vehicle Wednesday, investigators uncovered what appeared to be a 9mm hollow point pistol round on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

No weapons were found at the scene, and residents did not report anything suspicious, according to police.

“This is a very frightening situation that is uncharacteristic for a town like Groveland,” Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. “We are actively investigating to determine the facts and circumstances behind this incident, and we are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary to call the Groveland Police Department.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Groveland police (978) 521-1212.

