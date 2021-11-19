MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after shots were fired at a vehicle in Melrose on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Mount Vernon Street around 3 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation, according to Melrose police.

The investigation determined a suspect fired at least two rounds in the direction of the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled from the scene, police said.

The shooter fled on foot southbound on Main Street. He is described by police as a six-foot tall black male who was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket and sweatpants.

Police believe the occupants of the vehicle and the suspected shooter know each other and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

