BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Barnstable Police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the Craigville Beach parking lot late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot found one person suffering from minor lacerations from broken glass during the incident.

Police say the incident appears to be a targeted shooting and was not random.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Barnstable Police Det. Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or email 293@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)