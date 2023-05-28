BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Barnstable Police are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the Craigville Beach parking lot late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot found one person suffering from minor lacerations from broken glass during the incident.

Police say the incident appears to be a targeted shooting and was not random.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Barnstable Police Det. Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or email 293@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox