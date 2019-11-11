Police investigating after shots fired in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help searching for a vehicle of interest involved in a shots fired incident near a Chelsea neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of over two dozen gunshots being fired in the neighborhood near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Lawrence Street found at least two cars that had sustained damage as a result of the shooting.

Three bullet holes could also be seen on a home located behind the damaged vehicles.

No one was injured during the incident.

One witness who was sitting in their car at the time the shots were fired said they saw a person driving a small red or maroon SUV take off down the road.

Investigators are still on scene gathering information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-466-4835.

No additional information has been released.

