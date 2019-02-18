Police investigating after shots fired in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a gunman after shots were fired on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Belmont and Auburn streets about 4:05 p.m. found evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to Manchester police.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 603-792-5500 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

