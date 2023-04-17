NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An investigation was underway as of Monday afternoon after a report of shots fired in a neighborhood in Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend, police said.

Manchester police said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Ledge and Eleventh Streets.

Once on scene, police said officers confirmed that several homes had been shot at, though no one was injured.

Police said detectives would be canvassing the area on Monday looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Police also shared a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 603-589-6183 or at 603-589-1665.

