Police investigating after shots fired into car with child inside on Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - An argument between two groups of people took place in the parking lot of the Square One Mall in Saugus Thursday night lead to a drive-by shooting incident in Chelsea.

Police temporarily shut down part of Route 1 to investigate the shooting that left one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sources tell 7NEWS gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles and one child was in the car. They were not injured.

Source: shooting between 2 cars on route one in Chelsea tonight..police searching for suspect..one victim suffered minor injury..road now reopened #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 2, 2020

Police are still searching for a suspect.

No further details have been made public.

The road has since reopened.

