CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Charlestown after shots were fired near the high school during the graduation ceremonies Monday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Medford Street where authorities had taped off the area.

A second scene was set up near the intersection of Polk and Walford streets where a bullet went through the window of a home, sources say.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. The ceremony was put on pause and many of the students and families said the scene was chaotic as they rushed to find their loved ones when they heard about five gunshots ring out. Some told 7NEWS that in light of recent events, they were terrified.

“All I heard was a ‘pop’ but when I heard the second shot, everyone started running to the front. I got down and grabbed my sister as soon as I could,” graduate Ossie Hughes said. “Everyone started evacuating immediately. There were people jumping the fence. It was really traumatizing.”

A statement released by Boston Public School officials noted the disappointment felt by those in attendance at the ceremony over not being able to continue with the days celebration.

“Our graduation celebrations are deeply personal to us and it’s devastating that senseless acts of violence in the community interrupted what was meant to be a joyous occasion. Our students and their families work incredibly hard to reach this moment and to start their journeys after graduation. We are very proud of this class that has been through so much and yet they persevered. Many thanks to our Charlestown community for coming together and taking care of each other during this time.”

Graduation interrupted in Charlestown minutes after shots ring out on Polk Street…sources say police are searching for several suspects #7News pic.twitter.com/kNjIQYoVza — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 13, 2022

“Bullets fired from illegal guns wound our society just as they wound and kill the people who comprise it,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement. “Today’s broad-daylight shooting near Charlestown High School, just as students, teachers and parents were gathering for a graduation event, is yet another example of the perilous combination of too many illegal guns and too many people willing to use them–anywhere, anytime.”

The area has been temporarily closed to traffic.

So far, no further details have been made available.

