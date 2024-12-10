SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police are investigating after a female student was reportedly physically grabbed by an unknown older male while on her walk home from the school bus.

“Last evening the police began investigating a report that a female student who took the late bus home from Shrewsbury High School, and who was dropped off at Stoney Hill Road and walked along a path in a wooded area to the Cherry Hill/Cherry Street neighborhood with another student, reported that she was physically grabbed by an unknown older male individual,” Shrewsbury Superintendent of Schools Joe Sawyer said in an email to families. “The report indicated that the student reacted and the individual released her and ran off.”

Sawyer said parents should expect an increased police presence at that location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-841-8577.

