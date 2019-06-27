Police investigating after skateboarder struck, injured in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a skateboarder was struck and injured by a car in Salem, New Hampshire Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Shadow Lake Road around 3 p.m. found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Salem Fire Department.

Sky7 flew over the scene and captured video showing police markers in the area and a skateboard that appears to be snapped in half.

The man was transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

It is not clear if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other information has been made available.

