Police investigating after skier dies at New Hampshire resort

FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a skier died Friday at Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia, officials said.

Troopers were called to the mountain around 3:50 p.m. to investigate the death of a skier, according to New Hampshire State Police.

No additional details were immediately available.

