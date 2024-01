MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a small bus left the roadway and crashed into a house in Medford on Sunday.

Video from the scene showed tire tracks leading from the street into a home on Highland Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

