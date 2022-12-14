STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for information after a woman was found fatally stabbed a woman on Park Street in Stoughton.

Officers were called to the area around 11 a.m. Tuesday after a person living at the address found a woman unresponsive in an unattached structure behind a house.

She has since been identified as Amber Buckner, 40, who was residing in Stoughton.

7NEWS sources say Buckner had been stabbed in the head.

During a news conference, officials did not say how Buckner died.

When police first arrived on scene, neighbors were told to back away form their doors and windows. However, the Stoughton Police Department and Norfolk District Attorney’s Office now say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been around Park and 5th streets overnight or early Tuesday morning to call the Stoughton Police Department if they heard or noticed anything unusual while in the area.

