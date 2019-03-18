Police investigating after South Boston World War II memorial vandalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after the World War II Memorial on Castle Island in South Boston was vandalized with oil, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported vandalism about 11:30 a.m. Monday determined that someone had splashed or poured oil on the granite memorial, according to a state police spokesman.

The incident is being investigated by troopers assigned to Troop H.

The exact time of the vandalism remains part of the investigation.

Members of the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation has been notified and are attempting to clean the memorial.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police barracks in South Boston at 617-740-7710.

DCR and @MassStatePolice investigating vandalism at a WW2 memorial in South Boston. City councilor Ed Flynn is on the scene too. pic.twitter.com/9dgIBVb9jY — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) March 18, 2019

