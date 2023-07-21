BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered at the Park Street Station entrance to Boston Common overnight after a stabbing left a woman with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the station around 11:30 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to the hospital, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)