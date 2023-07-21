BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered at the Park Street Station entrance to Boston Common overnight after a stabbing left a woman with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the station around 11:30 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to the hospital, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

